Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,847,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,146. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.28. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

