The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.240-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.07 million-$280.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.73 million.

NYSE TCS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.37. 407,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $423.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCS shares. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 24,355 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Container Store Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Container Store Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Container Store Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Container Store Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

