Vertcoin Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $17.30 million and $85,606.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,569,835 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.