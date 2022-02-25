Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Sells 1,917 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $80,188.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. 1,342,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.