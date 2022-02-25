Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Sells 1,917 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $80,188.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. 1,342,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.
Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
