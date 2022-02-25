New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.220-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.17 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.720 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.78.

NEWR traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.79. 606,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,316. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $3,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,843 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,328. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in New Relic by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

