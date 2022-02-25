Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.85 EPS

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.11. 514,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

