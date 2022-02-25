$364.28 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) to post $364.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $381.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $351.20 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $288.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:DORM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.08. 181,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,144. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 110.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

