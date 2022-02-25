Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the lowest is $4.67 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.54 billion to $20.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $859,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,197 shares of company stock worth $1,773,871. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,844,000 after purchasing an additional 98,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

THC stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $88.19.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

