MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.10 Million

Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will announce $241.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.50 million and the highest is $241.70 million. MongoDB reported sales of $171.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $848.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $848.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.00.

MDB traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $375.94. The company had a trading volume of 781,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,487. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $432.54 and its 200 day moving average is $462.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total transaction of $677,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,864 shares of company stock valued at $78,398,007. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.