Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.18-2.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.080 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,980,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,860,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Exelon by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,188,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,431,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Exelon by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,383,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

