SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $259,517.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,678.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.50 or 0.00802693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00218288 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00025758 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.