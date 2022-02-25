Insider Selling: Aon plc (NYSE:AON) President Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AON traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.98. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $125,637,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1,532.4% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,712,000 after buying an additional 305,544 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in AON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AON by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,325,000 after purchasing an additional 293,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.