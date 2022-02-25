Insider Selling: Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) CEO Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GDEN traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,607. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

