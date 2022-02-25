Patricia L. Wadors Sells 5,185 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $318,255.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PCOR stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,521. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113,486 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $157,477,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,232,000 after buying an additional 1,145,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.