Hessam Nadji Sells 13,979 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $673,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28.

NYSE:MMI traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 113,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,714. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.57. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,201.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

