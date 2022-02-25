i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$304 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. 127,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,386. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $853.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.