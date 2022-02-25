Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) to report $589.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $475.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $806.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,330,600. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after buying an additional 1,187,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,412,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 444,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. 625,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

