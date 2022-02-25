American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.090-$2.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 189,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $353,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.73 per share, with a total value of $114,009.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 107,319 shares of company stock worth $3,833,334 in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 74.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,457,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.