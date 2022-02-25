$18.50 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alkaline Water.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTER traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 692,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.00. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

