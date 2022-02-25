$303.63 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $303.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.40 million and the highest is $339.00 million. ContextLogic posted sales of $794.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,926,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,077,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. ContextLogic has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64.

In other news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $93,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 56,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $134,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 679,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,914. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after buying an additional 828,122 shares during the period. Finally, Apoletto Ltd boosted its position in ContextLogic by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after buying an additional 443,249 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.