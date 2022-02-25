First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.99 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will post $26.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.70 million and the highest is $27.28 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $21.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $113.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.16 million to $116.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $123.85 million, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $131.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 22.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

FGBI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,430. The stock has a market cap of $230.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $23.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

