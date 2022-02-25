Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) to post $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $8.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,369 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,673,000 after purchasing an additional 298,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,118,000 after purchasing an additional 97,773 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJG traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,440. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $119.75 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

