IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Issues Earnings Results

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.
Shares of ISEE traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $15.55. 1,091,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.32.
In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $66,580.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
