Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.010-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEI. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 126.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.