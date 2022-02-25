Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.900-$6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.
Shares of HUBG stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.10. 211,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.50. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $87.21.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hub Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after buying an additional 78,771 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hub Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hub Group (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
