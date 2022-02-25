Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,690. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.80. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

