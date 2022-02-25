Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) PT Lowered to €104.00 at Societe Generale

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from €114.00 ($129.55) to €104.00 ($118.18) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Daimler to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Daimler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. 18,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,239. Daimler has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

