Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Joint updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of JYNT stock traded down $9.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.50. 1,028,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,932. Joint has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $598.14 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.
About Joint
The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.
