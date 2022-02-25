Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Joint updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of JYNT stock traded down $9.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.50. 1,028,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,932. Joint has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $598.14 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Joint by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Joint by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Joint by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Joint by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

