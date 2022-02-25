AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 244.80%.

Shares of MITT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 319,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $141.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Joseph Lamanna purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 46.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 34,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MITT. BTIG Research cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

