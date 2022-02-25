AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 244.80%.
Shares of MITT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 319,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $141.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $14.85.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 46.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 34,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MITT. BTIG Research cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
