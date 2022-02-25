QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-$ EPS.

QIAGEN stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 613,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,598. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,994 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,372,000 after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN (Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.