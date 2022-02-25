ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$10.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.00-10.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $12.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,486. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $183.39 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.66.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 158.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.