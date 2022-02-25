Brokerages Anticipate Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.17). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Local Bounti.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOCL shares. Roth Capital began coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:LOCL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,266. Local Bounti has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.55.
Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.
