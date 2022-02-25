MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $72.07 Average PT from Analysts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.56. 4,644,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 23,092 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $804,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

