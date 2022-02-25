Brokerages Set Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) PT at $83.00

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YNDX. Citigroup cut their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Yandex stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,231,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,883. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 154.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Yandex by 48.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

