Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) to announce $18.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $41.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 741.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $39.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arvinas.

A number of research firms have commented on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,129 shares of company stock worth $20,133,546. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.48. 655,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,984. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.28.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

