Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 53,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,124. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $32.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.64. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

ALIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.18% of Alimera Sciences worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.