Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 918,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $391.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 768,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,553,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 6,788.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 928,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 69,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter.

RDUS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

