SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. SunOpta updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. cut their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth $194,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 49.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.