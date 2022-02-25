OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of OPRX traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.19. 519,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,443. The company has a market cap of $803.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.79 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,797 shares of company stock worth $3,371,016. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,716,000 after buying an additional 1,559,669 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.