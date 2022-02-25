Analysts Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Target Price at $25.67

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 145.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,958,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,297,404. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

