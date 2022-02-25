Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HMPT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 90,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,557. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $485.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

