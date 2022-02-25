Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

CVET traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $18.13. 668,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. Covetrus has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $37.87.

CVET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,486,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,231,000 after purchasing an additional 591,380 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 164,135 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 614,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 38,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

