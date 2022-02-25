-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SEMrush.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEMrush currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.
SEMR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,085. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56.
About SEMrush (Get Rating)
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEMrush (SEMR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.