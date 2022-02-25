-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SEMrush.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEMrush currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 106,834 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEMrush by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of SEMrush by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 82,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,085. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

