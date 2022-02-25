Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

AVYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,748 shares of company stock worth $1,321,734. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Avaya by 17.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. Avaya has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

