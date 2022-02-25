Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. ArcBest posted sales of $829.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,350. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $89.75. 347,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,729. ArcBest has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

