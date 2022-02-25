American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,393. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

