American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $232.60. 45,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,312. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

