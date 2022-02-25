SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. SunOpta updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $591.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on STKL. dropped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SunOpta by 49.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 49,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

