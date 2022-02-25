Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.74

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €11.74 ($13.34) and last traded at €12.20 ($13.86), with a volume of 347022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €11.83 ($13.44).

A number of research firms have commented on SZU. Warburg Research set a €15.10 ($17.16) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.89) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.64) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.38 ($16.34).

Get Südzucker alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.30. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.