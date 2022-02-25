Brokerages Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Target Price at $21.20

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGI stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. 519,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,696. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

